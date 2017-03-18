MULTAN-Peaceful democratic evolution is imperative for progress of the state and state institutions need to be reconstructed in Islamic perspective while keeping in view needs of the current era.

Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen emphasised while addressing the concluding session of a two-day international conference on “Constitutionalism and Reconstruction of State Institutions in an Islamic Perspective” jointly organised by the Islamic Research Centre BZU, International Islamic University Islamabad and Punjab Higher Education Department.

Delegates from Saudi Arab, Jordan, Egypt, India, Turkey, UK and Pakistan participated in the conference and presented their papers.

The VC stressed the need for introducing new ideas without any fear. “We need to do ijtehad for this purpose. The snag is that the people are afraid of ijtehad here. We need to learn from Iqbal on this topic,” he suggested. He said that the varsities needed to develop Islamic literature for the sake of International relations as the message of Islam is not confined to just Muslim rather it is meant for the entire universe.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President of International Islamic University Islamabad, said that the Muslims need to prevent exaggeration, extremism and rigidity as Islam is the religion of love and blessings. “We must follow Quran and Sunnah as the supreme law in our constitution. “It has clearly been stated in the Holy Quran that no other religion or law than Islam is acceptable to the Allah Almighty. It is duty of Muslim rulers to set up a welfare system after coming into power,” he further explained. He said that we would never lose our path, if we held Quran and Sunnah strongly. He stressed the need for dispensation of justice in the society.

Conference organiser Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that no individual or a group is the final authority in an Islamic state as all the affairs are run by a Shura. He added that the Islamic constitution has two foundations; enforcement of the order of Allah and running affairs with the consultation of a Shura. He said that the commandments of Sharia should be kept forth while constituting a new constitution.

Dr Saedur Rehman, Prof Juma Mujawar from Al-Azhar, Dr Ashraf Abdul Rafay and others also addressed the conference. A total of 56 research papers were presented during the conference