MULTAN-Dubbing the rulers as the gods of corruption, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq declared on Friday the JI would clear the country of the filth of corruption and interest.

Addressing a public gathering organised by Pir Husni Mubarak in Abdul Hakim area, he declared that the JI would organise a big Jirga against interest in Islamabad in May to announce line of action for clearing national economy of the filth of interest. He said that the rulers had got a stay order from the Federal Sharia Court in favour of interest while on the other hand, he was complainant of cases against corrupt rulers and interest filed in the Supreme Court. He said that Pakistan has been turned into a hub of corruption while the rulers were corruption gods. He said that the JI challenged the system of oppression, adding that the tyranny of thanedars and patwaris would not be tolerated anymore. He said that the imperialist system promoted interest-based financial system in the world.

He asked the clerics and mashaikh to utilise their influence to end sectarianism from the country and unite masses as one ummah. He said that the friends of America who are also loyal to the British have held the society hostage. “The country has always been under threat from these landlords and waderas. We need to get the society free from their clutches,” he added. He said that the foreign establishment backed moghal princes, political pandits and landlords to achieve their vicious goals. He said that the Panama scandal has the names of 600 bigwigs who included politicians, bureaucrats and judges. He said that Pakistan did not come into being due to the corrupt politicians rather the ulema and mashaikh created this country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s statement that there is no difference among the believers of Bhagwan, Eshwar, Raam and Allah, is in total contradiction of two-nation theory. “Millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives in 1947 for the two-nation ideology but Nawaz Sharif gave this statement to appease his foreign masters,” he maintained. He declared that this is the country of slaves of Muhammad-e-Arabi (SAWW) and there is no room for any liberalism or secularism on this land. He stressed on the ulema and mashaikh to extend their support for the enforcement of nizam-e-Mustafa in the country. He said that the world does not feel threat from nuclear bombs rather they consider the message of Islam a big threat for them.

Amir JI Punjab Mian Maqsood Ahmad, Pir Husni Mubarak and others also spoke on this occasion.