While rejecting corruption allegations against him, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said all accusations are fabricated.

Addressing a press conference, the provincial speaker clarified that he does not own a 35 kanal house in Banni Gala.

“Nor do I live in a house worth of Rs35 crore. I live in a rented place,” he added.

Qaiser also stated that he has a 3 kanal house and 1.5 kanal dera in his village, which had been made in 2009. “I paid Rs1.1 million in tax last year.”

The speaker also told the media that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not contacted him over these allegations.

“It is just a media trail and propaganda against me. This is why I am putting my money trail in front of the whole nation,” said Qaiser.

He also vowed to track down the person who started this campaign against him “without any solid proof”.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak said he supported the speaker.

“Asad Qaiser has presented everything in front of media so that everyone can verify that he has not done anything wrong,” the CM said.

Khattak added that he has contacted NAB authorities and asked, “Is there any legal procedure against a person who fabricates allegations?”