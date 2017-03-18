President Mamnoon Hussain stressed the meaningful and pragmatic planning for progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the convocation of Government Islamia College in Lahore on Saturday, he said we have to produce a well groomed and enriched man power that can cater to demands of future.

The president urged the youth to equip themselves with latest knowledge, skills and expertise to positively contribute in overall socio-economic development of the country.

He said in view of emerging changes in international politics, it is important for the youth to realise the global economic trends for their future opportunities.

Mamnoon Hussain said Islamia College is a historic institution that has produced great personalities in the past.

He said there is a dire need of revitalizing these great institutions so that our future generations keep following the glorious traditions attached with them.