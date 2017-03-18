A man killed both his children and then committed suicide after his wife demanded a divorce from him today in Burewala.

Police said that Muhammad Khalid allegedly killed his children with a sharp weapon object and then committed suicide.

His family informed police that they knocked his door today's morning to give him breakfast but he did not open the door. When they broke open the lock they found his children, aged seven and nine, and Khalid dead on the bed.

They added that his wife had left him over domestic disputes and had recently demanded a divorce.

The family added that Khalid had tried to reconcile but his wife did not agree. It is possible that he took the drastic action due to his domestic troubles, the family said.