Three armed men opened fire on Rangers personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan, reported Waqt News.

According to report, Rangers officials had signaled the men to stop their car, following which they opened firing on forces.

Two of the militants got injured while one escaped.

Paramilitary forces along with Pakistan Army is conducting Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country. Under the operation forces are arresting and eliminating the militants from Pakistan.