SADIQABAD-Mock exercise is the best way to evaluate capability of personnel to tackle any eventuality and manage disasters, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Maj-Gen Asghar Nawaz pointed out.

He was talking to media after witnessing Third Joint National Exercises of NDMA with Fauji Fertilisers here the other day.

On the occasion, he informed that the joint national exercises are held every year by the federal and provincial governments to evaluate capability of different departments to tackle eventualities and manage disasters. Since 2016, the third joint exercises are being conducted in 2017. He said that the NDMA exercises with Fauji Fertilisers consisted of two phases. In first phase, exercises were performed to tackle leak of ammonia gas in a factory while in the second phase, the personnel performed drill to evacuate a building in case of disaster.

He also urged the owners of local industrial units to follow the strategy, adopted by Angro and Fauji Fertilisers, to respond emergency.

UC Goth Jangu chairman Sardar Rehman Solangi, Rescue 1122 district in-charge Dr Abdus Sattar and Brig Khurram were also present on the occasion.

Traffic cops urged to

check violation

The DSP Traffic Police warned stern action against transportation of mud on uncovered tractor-trolleys in Sadiqabad city.

Talking to members of Anjuman-e-Falah-o-Behbud delegation, he said that no one will be allowed to pollute environment of the city. He informed the delegation that all the traffic personnel have been directed to fine the drivers, found transporting mud on uncovered tractor-trolley. “The traffic policemen have also been ordered to impound such vehicles,” the DSP added.