ISLANABAD - Pakistan on Friday participated in the Senior Officials Meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, director-general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing the meeting, the director general reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He emphasised the importance of capacity building of the Afghan security forces to effectively combat the grave security threats.

Khan stressed the need of bilateral engagement for border management and counter-terrorism cooperation to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists.

The meeting discussed the need of continued efforts for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

The delegates also emphasised that regional economic cooperation and connectivity would strengthen prospects of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry statement said.

This was the first senior officials meeting for the next Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference, which would be held in Baku, Azerbaijan later this year.