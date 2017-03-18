QUETTA - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Senator Usman Khan Kakar has claimed that Pakhtuns are being targeted in the name of anti-crime operation.

Kakar was speaking at a dinner hosted in the honour of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists delegation on Friday which was attended by party ministers, Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Sardar Raza Muhammad Barech, MPA Liaguat Agha, MPA William Barkat, Mayer Quetta Dr Kallimullah Kakar and others.

PFUJ Adhoc Committee Chairman Muhammad Riaz and Balochistan Union of Journalists President Khalil Ahmed also addressed the event.

Senator Kakar criticised the government on establishment of military courts. He claimed that these courts would not help eliminating terrorism in the country. He argued that the menace of terrorism can only be ended by implementing the decisions of Parliament in its true letters and spirits.

“Pakistan is direly missing the spirit of true democratic federation, which is need of the hour,” the senator held.

He said that it was Pakhtuns who had sacrificed fifty thousand lives in war against terrorism and millions had internally displaced while 80 per cent financial and human loses all inflicted upon the Pakhtuns, but unfortunately they were being labelled as terrorist in Sindh and Punjab and their veterans and children were jailed in these units.

He urged the rulers to end unjust action against Pakhtuns.