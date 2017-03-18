LONDON: Pakistan attaches great importance to the role of Commonwealth in promoting peace, development and democracy.

This was stated by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz while addressing 50th Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group meeting held in London.

He underscored the significance of continuous engagement of the Commonwealth Secretariat with member states.

On this occasion, Sartaj Aziz had a meeting with The Prince of Wales Prince Charles. The adviser reiterated invitation to Prince Charles to visit Pakistan.

The Prince of Wales said that he was looking forward to the warm hospitality of the Government and people of Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

In a meeting with Secretary General Commonwealth, Adviser Sartaj Aziz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with the Commonwealth.