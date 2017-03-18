ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan accorded immense importance to its relations with the European Union (EU) espousing values of democracy, plurality and rule of law.

She said this during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-François Cautain, who called on her here on Friday.

Both discussed various matters related to cooperation in the field of media, information and culture. The EU ambassador assured the minister to extend all possible help to Pakistan in the field of media, information and culture. He also extended an invitation to the minister to join the celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the treaty of Rome.

Aurangzeb said that the ministry of information was working on an elaborate plan to impart professional training to the media persons with a view to harnessing their skills and expertise. She expressed the hope for support and cooperation from the EU in this regard.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif firmly believed in the freedom of expression as it was sine quo non for democracy and free society.

She said that the ministry has taken a “number of initiatives” to ensure the welfare of the media persons as well as the preservation of the national heritage with the objective to promote the image of Pakistan and dispel misperceptions about its people and the land.

She said that the ministry was working on formulating a comprehensive film production and broadcast policy, first of its kind to translate the vision of the prime minister to revive indigenous entertainment industry, national heritage, culture and tourism.

APP adds: Democracy and media freedom go hand-in-hand and the independent media not only performs the functions of informing public but also empowers all members of the society by enhancing and nurturing democratic values.

This was stated by Marriyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with a delegation of PFUJ and RIUJ which called on her here on Friday.

She said that the government would continue to facilitate the growth of independent and responsible media in the country.

The Minister said that welfare, safety and security of journalists was the top priority of the present democratic government as Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan gave right of protection, respect and relief to every citizen.

She informed the delegates that legislative measures for the welfare and security of media persons were under process and a draft of the bill titled 'Journalist Welfare and Protection Bill-2017' had been circulated among the Press clubs, media representative bodies and to all the stakeholders to seek their valuable input for the proposed piece of legislation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to expedite their response in this connection as the Bill would cover many aspects related to their welfare and safety.

She told the delegation that Information Service Academy was being activated for offering training and capacity building courses for the journalists so that they might be able to develop various skills and expertise in the art of reporting.

The members of delegation apprised the Minister regarding various problems being faced by the journalist community and sought her assistance for their early resolution.

The Minister of State assured her full cooperation in solving those difficulties.

The delegates also invited the Minister to visit Peshawar and Swat Press club. The delegation was headed by Pervaiz Shoukat and Raja Riaz.

Principal Information Officer Rao Tehseen Ali Khan and other senior officers of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage were also present on the occasion.