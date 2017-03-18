ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Friday said that Pakistan wanted peaceful ties with all its neighbours.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the 25th Advance Diplomatic Course held at the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) here, he said only peace could guarantee prosperity.

A group of 28 diplomats from 25 countries hailing from five continents of the world attended the course.

Fatemi was the chief guest.

A large number of foreign ambassadors based in Islamabad, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, eminent scholars, and educationists as well as the faculty members of the academy attended the event.

Fatemi highlighted the crucial role and challenges faced by the diplomats in the 21st century, stressing the need for greater public diplomacy.

He hoped that the training opportunity at the FSA had been helpful in flagging the ever-changing concepts and scope of modern-day diplomacy and that the participants were able to also get a deeper understanding of the Pakistani culture and its ethos.

The director general, FSA Ambassador Iftekhar Aziz, spoke about the training philosophy, methodology and innovations employed by the academy.

He highlighted the activities during the course and appreciated the zeal and interest of the participants of the course.

The FSA is the training arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and since its establishment in September 1981, has been imparting diplomatic training to both Pakistani as well as foreign diplomats from friendly countries.

The entire diplomatic corps of Pakistan is a graduate of the FSA.

The number of its international alumni, many of them serving in responsible positions in their respective countries, stands at 1,277 from 106 countries.

At the end, the special assistant distributed certificates among the participants of the course.