ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has convened a meeting of PML-N parliamentarian on Monday to review the performance of the party over the past three years and to review development and public welfare projects in the pipeline.

Sources in the party said that the leadership has already directed the ruling party parliamentarians and other party notables of the areas where the party lost elections in 2013 to intensify mass contact campaign and focus on the completion of development projects ahead of the end of the government’s term next year.

The sources said that the prime minister and other main party leaders were already engaged in addressing public gatherings across the country to garner the support of the people by highlighting the government performance over the past three years as well as to remove the negative impression about the party caused by the ‘media trial’ against the PM and his family during the Panama leaks case.

The sources said that the Panama leaks issue would also figure in during the meeting. The prime minister will listen to party MPs on ways and means to deflect the negative impression about the party and to improve party’s public image.

The sources said that the party would also thrash out a strategy in case the Panama case is referred to a judicial commission which would further linger the matter for another few months and as a result, the government may face the media bashing.

During the saga involving the Panama case, the sources said, it was generally believed in the PML-N that government media strategists failed to tackle the issue aptly. In case of an ambiguous verdict and formation of the commission, it would leave the ruling party between the devil and the deep blue sea.

The sources said that the Panama case verdict was not likely in the next week as three out of five members of the bench which had heard the case were in Lahore and Karachi registries of the apex court as per the cause list of the cases issued here on Friday. Legal experts were of the view that the verdict could even drag to the first week of next month.

The sources said that the prime minister would discuss the future course of the party on a host of issues including the development agenda of the party and completion of the projects before the culmination of the five-year term of the government by 2018 so that they could go in elections with a better track record.

A senior party leader said that by calling the parliamentary party meeting, the prime minister would be ensuring the presence of the party MPs in the federal capital so that the party could not face any difficulty in getting the legislation on military courts extension.

The quorum issue had marred the National Assembly proceedings since the last budget session and on many an occasion, the party had faced embarrassment over it. The prime minister had taken strict notice of the breaking of quorum twice last week due to which the speaker was forced to adjourn the proceedings.

Abrar Saeed