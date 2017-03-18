ISLAMABAD - On a dull day in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet came under fire on Friday with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq threatening to order pay cuts for habitual absentees – mainly ministers.

Sadiq issued orders to the ministers to attend the proceedings as the members pointed to their continuous absence.

For four years, the ministers have been largely skipping the parliamentary proceedings.

They only show up when PM Sharif occasionally graces the house.

The lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Senate rarely find the concerned ministers among their audience.

Even the treasury members have been complaining about the absence of the ministers as they only find empty front rows when they speak in the question hours and the routine proceedings.

The speaker has been directing the ministers to attend the sessions, even warning at time, but to no avail.

But yesterday – enough was enough.

Sadiq came out with a warning that “may be only pay cuts will help.”

This could be a big shock to the “missing ministers” who were instrumental in getting pay raise for them and their colleagues late last year when the government approved a staggering increase of up to 146 per cent in the salaries of the parliament members.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb had then claimed that the salaries of the National Assembly and the Senate members were meagre and necessitated the extraordinary raise.

The salary of members of the Senate and the NA was raised by around 146 percent from Rs60,996 to Rs150,000.

The National Assembly speaker’s salary was raised by 26 per cent.

Senate chairman’s pay was revised upwards from Rs162,659 to Rs205,000.

The salaries of the deputy speaker and the deputy chairman Senate were raised from Rs150,454 to Rs185,000.

The speaker’s warning could be symbolic but if he really ordered a pay cut for absence, less than 10 per cent ministers would get their full salary at the end of the month.

The others might receive only 20-30 per cent as they “visit” the parliament instead of attending the sessions.

Federal ministers – Qadir Baloch, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan – are only a few regulars who could expect full salary if this criteria is implemented.

The speaker could ignore Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s absence for his official engagements but in principle, he too could be charged for ignoring the parliament.

The Murad Saeed-Javed Latif episode had already been buried after a ‘jirga’ – formed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq – came to the rescue.

Latif- a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker - had offered an unconditional apology to Saeed to end the tension.

Last day, the parties also agreed on revival of the military courts for another two years.

A bill in this regard would be tabled in the National Assembly on March 20th and in the Senate on March 21st.

The coming days in the parliament are set to be largely attended to pass the bill unanimously.

Prime Minister Sharif is also likely to participate.

Shafqat Ali