SADIQABAD- The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the party of martyrs as it jiyalas have always rendered sacrifices for stability of democracy in the country, PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan said.

Talking to media here the other day, he said that the party has established People’s Secretariat in Sadiqabad for resolution of the workers’ problems. He said that the PPP workers are united under dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, claiming that the party, with the public assistance, will sweep the next general elections in South Punjab.

On the occasion, he condemned the brutal killing of PPP leader Sohail Butt in Lahore, saying some people are not happy with the party revival and popularity in Punjab. He alleged that the culprits, having political support at their back, are targeting PPP workers in the province.

Kanji Ram named PMAC convener: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sadiqabad-based minority MPA Kanji Ram convener of the Punjab Minority Advisory Council (PMAC). According to official sources, the Punjab chief minister issued notification of Kanji Ram’s appointment as PMAC convener. Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu handed over the notification to Kanji Ram here.

He said that the CM appointed Kanji Ram as PMAC convener for his outstanding performance regarding protection of minority rights.

On the occasion, MPA Shehzad Munshi, Sardar Mesh Singh, Tariq Gill, Shazia Tariq and Julius Rophin greeted Kanji Ram and expressed best wishes for him.