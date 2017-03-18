ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was forced to cut short the speech of a treasury member and adjourn the session on Friday after opposition benches raised the quorum issue.

The treasury benches, despite having a two-thirds majority in the lower house, again failed to ensure the required number of lawmakers to ensure the continuity of the proceedings.

Speaker Sadiq had to stop Railway Minister Saad Rafique in the mid of his speech to adjourn the house after the opposition members pointed out the quorum issue. In his speech, Rafique, responding to allegations of not taking steps against the occupation of railway land, claimed to net ‘big fish’ very soon.

“Massive corruption occurred in Pakistan Railways (PR) during different tenures including the martial law period,” the railway minister said responding to a point of order raised by Usman Trakai.

He said that the PR’s revenue has increased three-fold during the time of the incumbent government. ”The PR has not leased out even a single marla in the last four years,” he said.

Rafique said that the PR had launched a targeted operation against land grabbers across the country and got vacated precious land from them.

“The PR has no directorate of legal affairs to deal with legal cases. A civil engineer is seeing the legal affairs of the department,” he said claiming that the government has won a lot of cases and cleared illegal occupation of the PR land.

“Illegal occupations were cleared from politicians and other personalities. There is zero tolerance against big fish,” he said. “Some of the occupants had the backing of politicians and different organisations. But now the PR has fast been clearing its land,” he claimed.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s parliamentary leader Tariq Ullah asked the minister to share with the house the names of the culprits. “You also share the names of the culprits who were punished during last four years,” the JI leader asked the minister. Rafique was about to respond when an opposition MNA drew the attention of the house towards the lack of quorum.

The railway minister expressed his displeasure for pointing out the quorum by the opposition lawmaker. “This is not the way to disrupt proceedings of the house...You cannot dictate us in this way,” he said.

PPP’s Nafeesa Shah, having the support of other party members, asked the minister to follow the rules and ‘stop shouting and screaming’. Speaker Sadiq quickly intervened and to avoid an uproar rushed to adjourn the house.

Earlier, Minister of State for CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, responding to a call-attention notice, said the New Islamabad Airport will be linked to the Metro Bus Service to facilitate passengers.

He said that the Kashmir Highway has been expanded and carpeted. “We are considering constructing overhead bridges or underpasses on the highway to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

Seven periodical reports of different standing committees were presented in the house.

Chairman Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry presented a periodical report from January to June 2015.

He also presented a periodical report for a period of July to December 2015 and January to June 2016.

Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Mir Aamir Ali Khan Magsi presented a periodical report for July-December 2016.

Chairman Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din presented a periodical report for July-December 2016.

Chairman Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Col (retd) Amir Ullah Marwat presented a periodical report for July-December 2016.

Chairman Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Abdul Kareem presented a periodical report for July-December 2016.