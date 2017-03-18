QUETTA - Balochistan’s former Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani and former Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Finance Mir Khalid Langove were indicted in the mega corruption scandal in Balochistan on Friday.

In the verdict announced by an Accountability Court, all five individuals accused of corruption including former Secretary Local Government Abdul Basit, former Secretary Local Board Faisal Jamal and Contractor Suhail Majeed were found guilty. The court rejected appeals filed by the indicted individuals respective legal counsels.

Contractor and frontman of Langove, Suhail Majeed informed the court that he approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a plea bargain.

The court noted that any such documents had not been received. All accused individuals except Langove were present in the court during verdict was announced.

Raisani was unable to be in the courtroom due to his ailment. Judge Abdul Majeed Nasar met the former Adviser Finance in an ambulance parked in the court’s premises.

Law-enforcement agencies recovered PKR 650 million in cash and jewellery in a raid conducted at Raesani's residence in May last year.

The authority uncovered evidence indicating the former Secretary Finance owned multiple residential properties in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.

The former Secretary Local Government Hafiz Abdul Basit and former Secretary Local Board Faisal Jamal were granted temporary bail. The court ordered NAB to ensure attendance of all five individuals in the next hearing. The court adjourned the corruption case till March 22.