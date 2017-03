Large contingents of Rangers have reached the Mutahhida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarter Nine-Zero ahead of the 33rd Foundation Day of the party, reported Waqt News.

Rangers have blocked the roads going to Yadgar-e-Shohda near Nine-Zero.

Last night, MQM-Pakistan Convenor Farooq Sattar was arrested briefly by Rangers in Karachi.

He was detained over allegations of facilitating hate speech by MQM-London Chief Altaf Hussain on August 22.

