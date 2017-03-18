KARACHI - Police arrested MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar in a raid near PAF Museum Friday night but released him after brief questioning.

Ameen Ul haq, who is coordination committee member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, told The Nation that Sattar was taken in custody in District South while he was on Sharahe Faisal.

The MQM-P leader was arrested in compliance of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him by an anti-terrorism court earlier yesterday in cases pertaining to August 22 violence.

On that day, one person was killed and several injured as charged MQM workers stormed a media house, scuffled with law enforcers and torched vehicles, reportedly on the incitement by MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain during a speech.

The MQM-Pakistan convener Farooq Sattar and other top leadership is wanted in more than a dozen cases, most of them pertaining to alleged hate speech of party founder Altaf Hussain delievered in past two years on different occasion.

Meanwhile Farooq Sattar's coordinator Kashif said that Sattar was taken to a police station in Lyari - probably Chakiwara.

A senior police official also confirmed his brief arrest. An Anti-Terrorism Court had recently ordered putting his and other MQM leaders names on ECL.

Sindh government spokesperson declined the reports that Sattar was arrested by police. He however said that court has issued non-bailable warrants for his arrest and the MQM-P leader will be arrested if he failed to get bail.

Sattar detained briefly ‘for questioning’