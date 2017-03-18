SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to include the Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in the list of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to newsmen, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ) could be a perfect choice for its inclusion in the plan of establishing SEZs for the CPEC. He also demanded considering Sialkot EPZ location and future connectivity projects for Pakistan’s first ever Export Triangle consisting of Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts and the adjoining areas including the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

The SCCI president demanded the SEZs status for the Sialkot EPZ, saying that it be included in the priority list of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for CPEC.

He highly hailed the government’s sincere efforts and a comprehensive plan to attract investment, primarily in import substitution manufacturing in the areas of domestic advantage by identifying 09 priority areas for setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He said that the initiative would help reduce external vulnerability and tackle the chronic balance of payments issue of Pakistan’s economy. He said that the industry of Sialkot heavily relies on imports of raw materials especially from China for further value addition and re-export purposes.

He stressed that there is a need to establish support industry in Sialkot which could ultimately reduce imports to serve as a source of raw materials for export industry. He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir to extend special consideration to the proposal of including Sialkot Export Processing Zone into the list of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).