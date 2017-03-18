NOORPUR THAL/BAHAWALPUR-Religious scholars during separate ‘Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat’ (SAWW) conferences have stressed a need for forging unity among the Ummah to fight the new challenges being faced by the Islamic countries.

They were addressing ‘Nizam e Mustafa (SAWW) conference at Jamia Islamia Masjid Anwar e Mustafa organised by JUI-F Tehsil Noorpur Thal.

JUI-F tehsil Noorpur Thal Ameer Maulana Mufti Sultan Ahmad presided over the conference. Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamadullah said that love with the Holy Prophet (SAWW) is the integral part of the faith of every Muslim. He said Allah Almighty created the soul of Hazrat (SAWW) first of all and introduced him to the Holy prophets and the angels and took promise from them to follow him. He said the life of Holy prophet (SAWW) is marked by help to the weak while his sublime character is a guidance to people of every class and colour.

Hafiz Hamadullah said that a Muslim’s faith is incomplete without love with the Holy prophet (SAWW). The secular powers are attacking the faith of Muslims by uploading blasphemous material on social media, he said. He urged the Muslim Ummah to be united and shun their differences for giving a strong message to the world against blasphemy.

The senator demanded the government take immediate action to block all the accounts being used for uploading sacrilegious material and punish the persons behind the satanic activity.

He further demanded the government include blasphemy as a punishable offence in cyber crime bill. Allama Attaullah Bundialvi said that Islam is the religion of peace. He said, “We should fulfil our responsibilities for the establishment of a peaceful society by following the teachings of the Holy prophet (SAWW) who is perfect role model.”

He said, “We need to present the true narrative of Islam before the world by promoting its message of peace and human rights,” he added. Maulana Abdur Razzaq said that the Ummah could revive its lost dignity by following the Sunnah. He said that the Ummah was facing challenges as it was not following the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit.

“Objectionable blasphemy content should immediately be removed from the social media; those committing blasphemy are terrorists, without the love of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) faith is incomplete, our hearts are heavy and souls are at unrest due to the publishing of objectionable content on social media Government should take strict action,” speakers said during All Parties “Tahafuz e Namoos-i-Risalat” Conference. They include Mufti Irshad Ahmad, Maulana Habib Ahmad, Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta, Tabish Alwari, Dr Zeeshan Akhtar, Qari Abdul Rahim and other notables.

Religious and political parties representatives, business community and Lawyers community representatives demanded the government take note of the sacrilegious activities. They made it clear to the Government that penalty for disgracing the greatest personality is only death.

The Muslims consider sacrificing their lives for the protection of the Namoos-e-Risalat law an honor so that the government should not attempt to make any amendment in the law. A joint resolution should be passed in the national and provincial assemblies in support of the law. They said that Prime Minister and President of Pakistan should address the nation on the issue and take note of the issue. They said the blasphemous content present on the social media be removed.

CRACKDOWNS: In the first two months of this year, police registered 503 cases and held 674 criminals during crackdown on drug dealers, burglars and other criminals.

In the crackdown on illegal weapons holders, police registered 150 cases and arrested 149 suspects. It recovered 6 Kalashnikov, 23 rifles, 12 guns 12 bore, 148 revolver/pistol, 8 carbines and 3 daggers from their possession.

Against drug dealers, 224 cases were registered and 231 accused were held with recovery of 5.81 kilogramme opium, 34.55kg Charas, 121 gram heroine, 7,362 bottles of liquor, 381 litre wine, 8kg Hashish and 34 active furnaces were sealed.

After raids on gambling dens, 49 cases were registered and 231 suspects were arrested. A total of 18 gangs were busted and 63 criminals were held from whom 39 old and 41 new cases were traced. Police recovered 5.77 million rupee worth stolen articles from their possession and 80 cases were registered.

In the last month, 85 criminals of category A and 672 criminals of category B were arrested.