KASUR-Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for tree plantation to have a healthy atmosphere and reduce environmental pollution.

The seminar titled “Environmental Protection and Pollution” was organised by the Punjab Rangers (Wing-2) here the other day.

On the occasion, local MPA said that Islam attaches great significance to cleanliness and binds its follower to remain clean. Every Muslim is responsible for keeping his surroundings clean.

Former Kasur Bar Association Ch Munir Ahmed stressed the need for tree plantation across the country, saying abundance of trees is crucial to overcome the prevailing environmental pollution.

City School Principal Khizra Yaseen pointed out that there is a need for creating awareness among the masses for minimal use of pollution-causing implements.

Rangers SP Ishtiaq, Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr, general secretary Tariq Mehmood Khan and Electronics Media president Aslam Khan Mayo attended the seminar.

Dacoits on the loose in Kasur

Dacoits took away cash and other valuables worth Rs2 million in different robbery and theft incidents here during past 48 hours.

According to police, bandits snatched Rs75,000 from Talib Hussain at Teh Sheikhum Adda.

In Chunian, dacoits barged into two shops, owned by Tariq Sharif and Amjad, and took away Rs35,000 and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

In another incident, two housemaids stole Rs45,000 and 30 tola jewellery from a house owned by Tariq Mehmood. The police launched investigation.