MANDI BAHAUDDIN -The police caught seven fleeing rustlers two vehicles, loaded with stolen cattle.

According to police, the rustlers lifted two cows from Dera of Ijaz Gondal in village Lakhnewala, about 8km from here. The cows were being loaded onto a truck when one of them escaped. The thieves tried to catch it but in the meantime villagers got alerted over presence of trucks with their engines running and movement of running of cow. The rustlers, sensing being in danger drove away, carrying one cow. The villagers followed the fleeing rustlers and informed police. The police mobile patrolling vans and check-posts got alert and blocked the road on which rustlers were reportedly going. Finally, the police caught the accused near Mandi city and were arrested and moved them along with the vehicles to the Mandi Saddr Police station. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to many theft incidents.

Taking notice of the situation, DPO Umar Salamat directed the SHOs to carry out extensive night patrol to check the rustling.