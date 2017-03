The President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has arrived in Pakistan on an official visit today. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the president in Lahore.

During the meeting both leaders discussed mutual cooperation and enhancing economic ties.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Tatarstan in 1999, the CM pointed out.

Minnikhanov said he is very pleased to come to Pakistan.

“Our state is looking forward for increasing relations with Pakistan,” the president said.