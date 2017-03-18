LAHORE: At least three people were gunned down and one wounded on Saturday when unknown gunmen opened fire in Lahore.

Two gunmen randomly stopped the victims and started firing in no time due to which the victims and a bystander received heavy injuries.

The three men who were killed were identified as Ayub, Naeem and Shakoor. They were scheduled to appear in Lahore High Court for a case hearing today. The whole episode took place near Lorry Adda, confirmed police.

The bodies of the murdered were sent for examination, whereas the victim who was badly injured is said to be in a critical condition. Police have recorded witnesses’ statements and an investigation into the incident is in progress.