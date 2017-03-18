OKARA-Two highwaymen were killed in a shootout and three other fled the scene under the cover of darkness here in the wee hours of Friday.

The Renala Khurd Saddr Police said the shootout took place on Peer di Hati Road near village 9/1L in the wee hours.

According to a press release issued by the district police, personnel of Renala Khurd Saddr Police were on routine patrol. In the meanwhile, they received information that five highwaymen near Wali Chowk on Peer di Hati Road were looting passengers and passersby. The bandits also shot at a biker when he accelerated to flee the scene.

The police rushed to the area and near a fruit garden on Peer di Hati Road, the dacoits started indiscriminate firing on the police, which they retaliated. After a brief crossfire, as the shooting subsided and the policemen went forward, they found two of the dacoits dead while their three accomplices had fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police recovered a pistol and gun from the scene. The police said the dacoits were killed by the firing of their accomplices who fled away. The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

According to the Renala Saddr DSP, the dead dacoits were identified as Waheed, son of Ashiq and Sulman, son of Faiz, resident of village Shah Yakka, Tehsil Depalpur. The Renala Saddr Police have registered a case of the incident under sections: 302,353,324,148,149 PPC and 13/20/65 of Arms Ordinance.