The United Nations (UN) has unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution calling for curbing drug trafficking and related crimes, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The resolution, co-sponsored by several countries, was adopted on the occasion of 60th anniversary session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

It was based on the theme of “Strengthening international cooperation to assist the states’ most affected by the illicit transit of drugs, especially developing countries, based on the principle of common and shared responsibility”.