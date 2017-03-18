GUJRAT -Three students of the University of Gujrat (UoG) stole the limelight at the biggest IT extravaganza of the country held at Fast National University for Computer and Emerging Sciences Lahore, by winning the first prize.

The UoG team NetsTech, consisted of Abu Bakar, Umar Khan and Ashar Ali, IT students of Marghzar College (evening programme) were unanimously declared the winners in a web development contest at the premier SOFTECH’17 at the FAST-NU Lahore campus.

The event is a prominent and regular feature of the varsity’s annual calendar and provides a platform to IT students and professionals to exchange ideas by showcasing their skills to promote various innovative applications of technology in day-to-day modern life.

Greeting the students, VC Dr Ziaul Qayyum said that the students are valuable assets to their institution.