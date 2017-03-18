SIALKOT-A married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws who forcibly poured acid into her throat over a domestic dispute in Sialkot city’s congested Mianapura locality.

Ali Hassan and his family members allegedly tortured Ishrat Bibi (28) over a domestic dispute and later forcibly poured acid in her throat, due to which her condition became critical and she died on the spot. She was married to Ali Hassan about six years ago. She was mother of two minor children.

Hajipura police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. Police have started investigation with no arrest.

Six corrupt cops suspended

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Abid suspended six policemen from service for illegally issuing fake character certificates after taking bribe. The DPO has also ordered a strict departmental probe against these policemen. He appointed DSP CIA Sialkot Imtiaz Ahmed as an inquiry office.