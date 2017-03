An elderly woman was killed when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, a 60-year-old female resident of village Thandi Kassi lost her life in the incident.

Pakistan Army troops responded to the fire 'befittingly' , the ISPR said.

A man was also injured in the firing. The incident took place in Kotli district.