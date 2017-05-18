RAWALPINDI - Another four hardcore terrorists of TTP convicted by military court were executed at a jail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
According to ISPR, the four terrorists convicted named Ahmed Ali S/O Bakhat
Karam, Asghar Khan S/O Aziz Ur Rehman, Haroon ur Rasheed S/O Mian Said Usman, Gul Rehman S/O Zareen had confessed to be involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces and Law- Enforcement Agencies.
Ahmed Ali S/O Bakhat Karam, the convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces, Law-Enforcement Agencies and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilian. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives.
The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court.
He was awarded death sentence.
Asghar Khan S/O Aziz Ur Rehman. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces , Law-Enforcement Agencies and destruction of educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.
Haroon ur Rasheed S/O Mian Said Usman. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces, Law- Enforcement Agencies and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilian. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.
Gul Rehman S/O Zareen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces which resulted in death of a civilian and a soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence by the court.
