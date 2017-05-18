KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja on Wednesday voluntarily offered to leave his post, saying it was difficult for him to run the IGP office smoothly without active backing from the provincial government.

In his reply submitted through his lawyer Shahab Osto in the court, AD Khawaja said the Sindh government had made him a ‘dummy’ IGP. He said appointments and transfers were being carried out in the department without his consent whereas the authorities were also not taking him into confidence on any issue.

The sudden change in Khawaja’s mind amazed everyone, including his own lawyer, whereas several questions were also raised in this regard.

Subsequently, the court directed AD Khawaja to continue performing his duties as the Sindh IGP until the decision and adjourned the hearing for Thursday.

AD Khawaja had been removed from his post and Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti given the charge by the provincial government.