Karachi (PR) - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society yesterday strongly protested the demolition of protective fence and damage caused to security installations at the premises of the Daily Pakistan Observer by Encroachment Department of CDA.

In a strongly worded statement, APNS President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami condemned the CDA action of demolishing the protective fence around the premises of the Daily, damaging walk-through gate, CCTV cameras, cars and some other security rated equipment without any prior notice despite the fact that the fence and security installations were constructed by the media house on the consistent advisories by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior and the concerned police officials in the backdrop of militants /terrorists attacks on media houses.

“It is regrettable that the government has not only totally failed to provide security to the fourth pillar of the state but also through the brutal operation against the media house has left it and its staff on the mercy of terrorists. This demonstrates the indifference of government departments and especially the CDA towards the security and protection of print media,” says the statement.

The APNS office-bearers have urged upon Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan to take immediate action against the CDA officials for blatant and cruel action against a media house without any prior notice.