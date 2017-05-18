SIALKOT-The ninth death anniversary of Prof Asghar Saudai, the creator of slogan ‘Pakistan ka Matlab Kia La Ilaha Illallah’ was observed here on Wednesday. A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in Quran Khawani held here for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

President of Pakistan had awarded “Pride of Performance Award” to Prof Asghar Saudai two years ago after the seven years of the death of the unsung national hero.

Prof Asghar Saudai had died on May 17, 2008 after a protracted illness. Sialkot Municipal Corporation has recently named Sialkot City’s Kutchery Chowk and Road after Prof Asghar Saudai in recognisation of his meritorious services for Pakistan Movement, educations, literature and social sectors.

Prof Asghar Saudai’s son Salman Asghar Saudai received the Award from acting Punjab Governor Rana Muhamamd Iqbal on behalf of President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain during a special ceremony held at Punjab Governor House in Lahore.

The government did not honour him with any award during his life. He remained a victim of the height of negligence and apathy of the government functionaries.Educational and literary circles have warmly welcomed the national award conferred upon Prof Asghar Saudai and termed him a unique asset of Sialkot and also of Pakistan. They said that Prof Asghar was a roaming encyclopedia of Pakistan Movement, who also played his front line pivotal role in Pakistan Movement.He had written his poem “Pakistan ka Matlub Kia?” during his college era to minimise the anti-Islam propaganda. The poem became very popular among the Muslims and also became the voice of every Muslim.

