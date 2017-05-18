ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday appointed three vice presidents for central Punjab chapter of the party. Mian Azhar Hassan Dar from Gujranwala has been appointed as first vice president, Ejaz Cheema from Sialkot as the second vice president, and Chaudhry Asad Pervaiz from Rawalpindi as the third vice president, said a notification issued by the PPP leader. Malik Usman Saleem has been appointed as deputy general secretary for central Punjab, added the notification.–Staff Reporter