Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat today expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The CJCSC visited the Air Headquarters in Islamabad. He was given a detailed briefing on the organisation, role and functioning of PAF by Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman.

The Air chief also presented General Hayat with a book on PAF, titled “PAF Attaining New Heights.”