An outcry caused by opposition members led to the suspension of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms bill in National Assembly (NA) today.

After the aggressive speech delivered by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the assembly heated up. The opposition leader Khursheed Shah criticised the government of deliberately halting the bill.

FATA parliament members have contacted Pakistan People’s Party leadership over the reforms bill and have expressed their wish to meet the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.