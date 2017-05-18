Pakistan’s first ever sentence in cyber crime has been awarded to a suspect under Cyber Crime Act for making objectionable video film of a female with hidden cameras.

According to media reports, convict, Azhar Safdar has been sentenced to one and a half year imprisonment with imposition of fine of Rs 200000.

According to FIA officials, this is a first punishment in Pakistan that has been awarded under Cyber Crime Act to a suspect who uploaded objectionable videos and pictures of a female on social networking site through internet and other sources.