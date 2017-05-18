KHANEWAL-Six people including five members of a family were killed the other night in a head-on collision between a speedy bus and car near Bayroon Pull Katcha Khu on Abdul Hakim Road, about 35 km from here.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on its way to Sadiqabad from Faislabad when it hit a Talumba-bound car head-on. Resultantly, four people including two children were killed on the spot. Five of the deceased were of the same family.

Those who lost lives in the incident are: Hakeem Saeed, Mumtaz Bibi, Sadia, Shehnaz Bibi and car driver Arshad of Mohallah Mistrainwala Tulamba, tehsil Mian Channu.

In another collision between a car and truck near Mari Sahu on Kabirwala-Jhang Road, 15-year-old Tahira of village 5-Kassi of tehsil Kabirwala was killed.

AJK govt woos investors



MIRPUR (AJK)-A delegation of investors and entrepreneur Wednesday visited Mirpur to find out opportunities for investment in tourism, hydropower and the industrial sectors.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Zaffar Mahmood Khan apprised the delegation of the massive prospects of the investment in the above sectors in AJK. He invited the investors to avail the attractive opportunities offered by the AJK government.

The AJK government, the Commissioner told the delegation, was providing all the facilities for the investors besides due security in the conducive atmosphere enriched with complete peace and order.

Referring to the CPEC, Zaffar Hamood revealed that since AJK had also been added in the gigantic project of socio-economic uplift of the country, the liberated area would be blessed with a mega industrial zone of nine industrial zones to be constructed in various parts of Pakistan under the project. He said that the upcoming 9th industrial zone in AJK would open new vistas of the large scale investment through installation of new industries in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The commissioner further said that government of AJK had already offered a package of massive incentives to the investors.

He said that the incentives include five-year tax holidays for the new investors to establish industries in the AJK territory.

DC Mirpur Ansar Yaqoob and Joint Director Industries Zahid Anjam were also present. They briefed the delegation of the measures initiated by the government to encourage the industrial development in the district.

Missing boy asphyxiated; 2 shot dead

SARGODHA/OKARA-A 7-year-old boy who had gone missing was found asphyxiated in an under-construction building of posh area of Khyaban-e-Asad, Farooq Colony within the remits of Sajjid Shaheed Police.

According to police sources, Irfan (7) son of Mohammad Khan had gone missing the other day and his parents were searching for him. On Wednesday, his dead body was found from the under construction house. Police moved the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

In Okara, two men were shot dead in revenge for old two murders. In village 28/2L, the family of Ahmad Ali was asleep in the house. Their rival party including Saddi, Abbas, Zahoor along with five unidentified armed men entered the house of Ahmad Ali and started indiscriminate shooting on the family. Brother Shahzad and Manzoor suffered bullet injuries and died. According to SHO Aziz Cheema, both the parties had old enmity and some months back, two men of Saddi group had been murdered by the victim family.