Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that four more terrorists were hanged in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa today.

According to media wing of military, all four were involved in destroying electricity and communication infrastructure, destruction of educational institutions and attacks on security and law enforcement forces.

The names of the hanged are Muhammad Ibrahim, Rizwan Ullah, Sardar Ali and Sher Muhammad.

All four were convicted by military courts where they pleaded guilty of their crimes.

There is recent surge in hanging of militants convicted by military courts. Pakistan government and army want to give a strong message to militant organisations through these death sentences.

The military courts were given two-year extension by the government after much debate in National Assembly and Senate.

The details of hanged militants released by ISPR is:

Muhammad Ibrahim S/O Maseen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of a civilian, destruction of a bridge and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of civilians and a soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Rizwan Ullah S/O Taj Mir Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of a civilian, kidnapping WAPDA employee and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in injuries to an officer and a soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Sardar Ali S/O Muhammad Akram Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of educational institution which resulted in injuries and death of soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Sher Muhammad Khan S/O Ahmed Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of a civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.