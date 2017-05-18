SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - The exporters here suffered huge financial loss due to inordinate delay in the shipment of their export items owing to strike of the goods transporters in Sindh province.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta has expressed grave concern over this critical situation. Talking to the newsmen at SCCI, the SCCI president said that the situation was badly affecting the imports and exports of the country leaving bad impact on the national economy.

He said that the dozens of containers of the Sialkot exporters, carrying import and export consignments, are lying unattended on the roads in and around the Karachi city and even in Sindh province for the last two weeks due to the ongoing strike by the goods transporters.

He said that the nasty situation was also causing inordinate delays in the shipment of their exports to the foreign destinations due to which it was feared that the hundreds of the export orders by the foreign buyers would be canceled.

He said that the thousands of import and export products, worth millions of dollars, were ruining in these struck-up containers lying unattended there on the ways.

Expressing grave concerns over the situation, he said that the critical situation should also be a point of grave concern and even an eye opener for everyone. They urged the Sindh government to provide urgent relief for the perturbed Sialkot exporters. Due to the continuous strike by goods transporters, the Gujranwala goods transporters have closed the booking for Karachi which caused the tension for traders and industrialists. They said that a large number of containers have already been blocked at Karachi port due to the strike of Karachi goods transporters and now they were unable to bear more loss in case of booking the new luggage for Karachi.

FIVE HELD: FIA teams arrested five human traffickers including a proclaimed offender in Ahmed Nagar, Sialkot, Nowshera Virkan and Gujrat. Proclaimed offender Khalid Nawaz, land rout agents Qasid Ali, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Maqsood and Tahir Farooq were involved in sending people abroad illegally.

TWO DIE IN INCIDENTS: Two youth died and one injured in different incidents here at Gujranwala. Adil, a resident of Wazirabad, along with his friend Qasim was coming back from Lahore. Near Lado Puli their car got out of control and collided with a tree. Resultantly, Adil died on the spot while Qasim received injuries. In second incident, Irshad was working in an under construction building when a wall collapsed and Irshad buried in debris. He was being shifted to hospital but he breathed his last on the way to hospital.

RELIEF ASSURED: The Punjab government will provide substantial relief in the prices of all daily-use items during the upcoming month of Ramazan. Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana stated while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Sasta Ramazan Bazaars to be set up in all the tehsil of the district. The DC said that all necessary measures have been taken to set up six Ramazan Bazaars where all daily-use items will be provided to the public at subsidised rates.

The Ramazan bazaars will be established in Badhomali, Narowal, Qila Ahmed Abad, Noor Kot, Shakarghar and Zafarwal. The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner Hassan Hout, Ali Arshad, Tariq Kareem, AC Dr Safadar Nauman Tarrar, Mazhar Iqbal, PRO to DC Malik Anwarul Haq and others.