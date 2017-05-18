The Attorney General Office has said that the International Court of Justice's decision today has not changed the status of Kulbhushan Jhadav's case in any manner.

In a statement, in Thursday’s interim order, ICJ has stated that by the way of provisional measures, the status quo be maintained in the case of Jhadav. The court has clearly underscored that the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case.

The statement said the provisional measures are a procedural process only to enable the court to have full consideration at a later hearing. It said these measures have no bearing whatsoever on the final decision of the court.

The Attorney General office said that Pakistan attended the hearing out of its utmost respect for the court and pursuant to the established jurisprudence that the challenge to jurisdiction can be made via appearance and not by abstaining from the process.

In addition, Pakistan attended because of its conviction that the only way to resolve all outstanding issues is through peaceful means.

The statement said we are confident that India would not be able to hide the subversive activities it is trying to carry out through its agents like Jhadav's.

It said that in our submissions on Monday last, we had assured the court unambiguously that Jhadav would be provided every opportunity and remedy available under the law to defend his case.

It said Pakistan is determined to pursue this case to its logical end.