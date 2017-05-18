In its decision regarding execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Pakistan should not execute Indian spy before final verdict of the court.

“Pakistan should inform ICJ about all the details of his execution,” said the court.

The court remarked that ICJ holds jurisdiction to hear this case. 11-member bench rejected Pakistan’s stance about its jurisdiction in the case.

Both countries have different stances regarding diplomatic access to the arrested citizens of both countries, remarked the international court.

“India remained unable to inform court on time,” mentioned Judge Roni Abraham.

The court however stated that India has right to get diplomatic access to Jadhav.

The court further said that issue of arrested spies cannot be alienated from Vienna Convention.

Jadhav is under custody of Pakistan March 3rd, 2016, stated ICJ court. The court further mentioned that Pakistan wrote a letter to India for assistance for investigation process concerning Jadhav.

India requested Pakistan for diplomatic access for 15 times.

Earlier, India appealed to International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stay the death sentence Jadhav in Pakistan. On Monday, both Pakistan and India presented their arguments and stances regarding the case.

The ICJ reserved the verdict after hearing.

Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan under allegations for heading terrorist network in Pakistan especially targeting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).