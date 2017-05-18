Pakistan says India's fastest growing nuclear programme in the world has serious implications for strategic stability in South Asia and national security of Pakistan.

The comments came from Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad today in response to latest reports that India has material to make 2,600 nuclear weapons.

He said Pakistan has been underscoring the risk of diversion by India to imported nuclear fuel, equipment and technology received pursuant to civil nuclear accord and 2008 energy waiver by Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The spokesperson urged NSG members to consider risks involved in transfer of nuclear material to India and its NSG membership bid.

In response to a question, he said India's move requiring Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Pakistan to write a recommendatory letter to Indian External Affairs Minister for every medical visa case is unprecedented in inter-state relations.

Giving update on situation in Occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said Hindu terrorist outfit, RSS, has been stationing its activists and establishing its units in Occupied Kashmir, managed by non-Kashmiri RSS activists. RSS had slaughtered more than half a million Kashmiri Muslims in November 1947 together with Dogra and Indian occupation forces. He said their increasing presence in Occupied Kashmir is to terrorize Kashmiris and deter them from participating in the self-determination movement.

He said young Kashmiris, particularly the students are the target of occupation forces and RSS. Over 200 people including students were arrested while 500 people including boys and girl students were injured when Indian occupation forces subjected defenseless Kashmiris to brute force against protesting students in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama and Shopian, districts.

Nafees Zakaria said at least eight people were killed by Indian occupation forces in shoot out in Occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan condemns these killings and arrest and persecution of Kashmiri leadership.

The spokesperson said Advisor Foreign Affairs has written a letter to the UN inviting its attention towards demographic changes being engineered by India in Occupied Kashmir in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

To a question he said International Court of Justice has no jurisdiction to hear case of Indian RAW agent as it pertains to the security of Pakistan.

He told a questioner that joint survey of some villages on Pak-Afghan border has been completed and a decision about reopening of the border would be taken on the basis of its outcome.