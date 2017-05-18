QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Wednesday claimed his province was the only unit that inked three imperative accords related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) during the recent visit of Premier Nawaz Sharif and others to Beijing.

He went on to say India’s nonappearance at Belt and Road Forum confirmed New Delhi could not see CPEC flourish and was making every attempt to sabotage it.

The three new projects were new international airport at Gwadar, East-Bay Expressway and Gwadar Port City Master Plan, he said, addressing a press conference here along with Education Minister Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal, Health Minister Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, S&GAD Minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani and several MPAs.

The chief minister condemned the terror attack on the Senate deputy chairman in Mastung and killing of 10 labourers in Gwadar, which he termed a conspiracy to sabotage the CPEC.

“The suicide attack in Mastung and killing of workers in Gwadar just happened at the time when “Belt and Road Forum” was underway in China,” asserted Nawab Zehri, noting this coincidence proved some anti-Pakistan elements, including India, could not tolerate the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at all. The chief minister said India was also hell-bent on destabilising Pakistan. “The happening of the recent terror attacks in Balochistan can’t be marked as a security failure,” Balochistan Chief Minister Zehri said, contending they were part of the plot to sabotage the CPEC.

Zehri said joint investigation teams had been formed to probe the suicide attack on Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Harideri in Mastung and killing of workers in Gwadar.

The chief minister warned stern action would be taken against those found negligent in the JIT report. He questioned what kind of liberty war this was in which innocent labourers were being killed. The chief minister also condemned the two-facedness of the world community that had extended asylum to those who were involved in target killing of innocent workers in Balochistan.

He said the government was holding negotiations only with those who were willing to accept the writ of the state, but no negotiations would be held with the anti-state elements being funded by RAW.

He also urged Khan of Kalat to clarify his position whether he accepted the constitution of Pakistan, adding negotiations with him would only be held if he accepted the constitution.

Answering a query regarding the Pak-Afghan border, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said the issue pertained to the Foreign Office; it was, however, their strenuous effort to address the conundrum as soon as possible.

The chief minister observed 300MW power plant, water project phase-II, installation of desalination plant, Gwadar Port Development, Gwadar Port Free Zone, LNG Terminal, Pak-China Vocational Training Institute, Gwadar Port Drainage project, Mass Transit Train, provision of water from Pat Feeder to Quetta, establishment of Bostan and Khuzdar industrial zones, extension of Zhob-Maghul Kot Highway, Nokandi, Mashkhail and other highways – were part of the CPEC.

Answering another question, he said efforts were underway to overcome the water crisis in Gwadar. For the time being, water would be provided to the citizens through heavy tankers, he concluded.