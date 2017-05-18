QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Secretary-General and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that India should know that Pakistan is a nuclear power.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was injured during the Mastung incident, he addressed a press conference in Quetta after recovering from his injuries during the attack. Haideri was admitted in CMH Quetta after the explosion on May 12, in which 27 people were killed and 30 injured.

He pointed out towards India that he was aware who was behind the attack, “We all know what forces were involved in the attack. India has still not accepted Pakistan’s independence.” He further reminded India, “Indian conspiracies have led to instability in Pakistan. I want to tell India that Pakistan is an atomic power now.”

Those who lost their lives in the Mastung explosion, “Their blood will be used to bring about a revolution,” he said.

He also said, “If Pakistan’s government is handed over to us then we will make the country secure and stable as we have proven earlier.

