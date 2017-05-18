Director-General ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said “It is our collective as well as individual duty to shield our youth against the threat of extremism."

DG Inter Service Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor was speaking at a seminar on 'Role of Youth in Rejecting Extremism' in Rawalpindi today. The seminar is part of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad (RuF).

While addressing at the event he said, “Operation Raddul Fasad is aimed at consolidating gains of all military operations and to bring about an enduring peace and stability. One of its strands is to eliminate extremism from our society. It is our collective duty as a state and individual in our respective domain to shield our youth against this threat. The process involves identification of threat and response measures. Please know that among others, we owe our achievements in the ongoing operations to the youth. Let us not allow their supreme sacrifice to go to waste and convert our achievements into an enduring success."

He also said, “The requirement becomes more pronounced when we see that the nature and character of the conflict has also changed with ideology of ISIS that focuses on targeting minds of our youth.”

“We look forward to some very healthy and productive interactive session between the speakers and guests. I particularly request the youth to express their opinions freely and ask any question that may be in their minds. I sincerely believe that it is only through free exchange of ideas and courage to differ that the dream of a truly tolerant Pakistan can be realised," he added.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa would deliver a key note address at the event. The event was being attended by academia, vice chancellors of universities, students, and mohtamim of madaris; national and international media and representatives of the civil society.