MOHMAND AGENCY - At least two mortar shells and a missile were fired from unknown location on agency headquarters Ghalanai on Tuesday night, sources said.

They said that one mortar landed in Government College of Management Sciences, Ghalanai while the other struck the link road in Ghalanai Bazaar. The missile landed in barren lands near Sports Complex in front of Mohmand Rifles’ headquarters.

After the incident, security forces started aerial firing for about five to six minutes as a wave of fear prevailed in the area. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident, officials said.

An official of the local administration confirmed the report and said that security forces were in touch with their sources to trace the exact location from where the mortars shells had been fired.

Security was beefed up in the agency as checking at the check posts was tightened at the exit and entry points in the area.





Our Staff Reporter