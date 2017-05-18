ISLAMABAD - The Special Court was requested to take measures for ensuring the attendance of former army chief General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case and complete the trial as directed by the top court.

The prosecution team, headed by Akram Sheikh, on Wednesday filed a reply with the special court formed to try Musharraf in the high treason case.

The former army chief on May 5, 2017 had filed an application before the Special Court to provide adequate security to him for appearance before a three-judge Court.

The prosecution told that former army chief cannot dictate his conditions for appearance before the court that too to his own subjective satisfaction, as to when he will appear and for how long.

The application has been filed only to prolong the conclusion of the trial. Similar applications requesting foolproof security and citing medical and security reasons have previously been made in other cases pending against the absconding accused but no other court allowed these requests. The prosecution said that special Court does not have any powers to dispense with the personal attendance of former army chief, as prayed for.

The prosecution stated the federal government guarantees security of all its citizens and has been and is willing to provide all due security to General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf as per his entitlement, without making the said security measures a precondition to his appearance.

However, the measure of effectiveness of the security cannot be left to the whims of the accused as in that case security measures will never be found adequate. “The conduct of the absconder manifestly shows that he has no desire for appearance before the court as he neither took permission from this court to proceed abroad nor did he submit to any of the processes of this court for compelling his appearance,” he added.

The prosecution said that there is no evidence of any hospitalisation of Musharraf and the “narrative report” dated October 7, 2016 contains no advisory regarding his travel. In fact, the ex-army chief is living in Dubai, UAE and this “narrative report” and medical examination has been conducted by a doctor in USA, showing Musharraf is regularly travelling between different countries and it is only Pakistan which is the exception. There is neither any independently verified evidence of the ailment and travel restrictions nor has any material been placed on record. It said security conditions in courts have improved since the tragic incidents happened inside the courts.

The special court on July 19, 2016, had declared Pervez Musharraf as proclaimed offender/absconder and issued perpetual warrants of arrest against the former army chief and to confiscate his properties.

The prosecution contends that only a legal challenge to that order by way of filing revision was possible and no other application can be filed by Musharraf and under the garb of instant application proceedings cannot be recalled. “Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf is legally barred from making any applications or submission to the special court, until he first surrenders to this court. An absconding accused has not right to be heard even through the counsel,” the prosecution said.

It also raised objection on the ‘vakalatnama’ of Musharraf’s new counsel. The prosecution said that the vakalatnama is not valid as it does not meet the mandate of Article 95 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984. The attestation by Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai is dated August 9, 2016, whereas the body of vakalatnama has an overwritten date as April 30, 2017, which on the face of it shows that it is not an authentic, document.