Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that there will be no load-shedding during Seher and Iftar in the holy month of Ramzan.

In an interview, he said high capacity of hydel energy will be available by July this year, which will help overcome the gap between demand and supply of electricity.

The Minister said there is no unscheduled load-shedding in the country and the government is committed to fully overcome the deficiency by next year.

To a question, he said hundreds of feeders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are either load-shedding-free or facing interruption of two to three hours. He, however, said electricity will not be provided in areas where power is being stolen.